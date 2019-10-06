Hong Kong metro system partially reopens as city braces for further protests

Hong Kong’s rail operator partially reopened the city’s metro system on Sunday after an unprecedented shutdown but kept many typically busy stations closed as the Chinese territory braced for large demonstrations later in the day.
