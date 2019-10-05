Hong Kong metro system to remain shut as city reels from night of violent protests

Hong Kong’s rail operator said the entire metro system would remain shut on Saturday in an unprecedented move as the city braced for more demonstrations after a night of chaos when police shot a teenage boy and pro-democracy protesters torched businesses and metro stations.
