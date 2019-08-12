Hong Kong mops up after weekend of violence, braces for more protests

Metro stations in Hong Kong resumed regular service on Monday and streets were being cleaned of debris as the city recovered from another night of violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police, with more protests planned this week.
