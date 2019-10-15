A Hong Kong court has granted an injunction to ban anyone from blocking or damaging areas used to house married police officers and other disciplined services that have been targeted in more than four months of anti-government protests.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong moves to protect police families from protest violence - October 15, 2019
- Hong Kong leader’s policy speech to focus on housing in bid to regain support - October 15, 2019
- LeBron says Rockets GM ‘wasn’t educated’ when he sent Hong Kong tweet - October 15, 2019