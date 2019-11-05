The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it deeply regrets the involvement of civil servants in protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest crisis in decades as activists plan fresh demonstrations across the territory.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong official chides civil servants joining protests - November 4, 2019
- Macron says Europe-China climate cooperation ‘decisive’ - November 4, 2019
- Hong Kong official deeply regrets civil servants taking part in protests - November 4, 2019