Hong Kong police again fire tear gas as protesters regroup

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to try to break up brick-throwing anti-government protesters who marched in pouring rain on Sunday, after violent clashes a day earlier prompted police to fire tear gas for the first time in more than a week.
