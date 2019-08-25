Hong Kong police arrest 29 after overnight clashes, more protests planned

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they arrested 29 people after clashes overnight in which volleys of tear gas were fired to disperse anti-government protesters, as the Asian financial hub braced for more demonstrations later in the day.
