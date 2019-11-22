Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the city’s police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus - November 21, 2019
- In suburban Virginia, divisions over impeachment on display - November 21, 2019
- Asian shares recover from 3-week lows but trade deal worries limit gains - November 21, 2019