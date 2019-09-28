Hong Kong police fire pepper spray as protesters turn violent

Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Saturday to try to disperse anti-government protesters who threw rocks and blocked a key road next to a huge pro-democracy rally, near the local headquarters of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
