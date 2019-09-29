Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as clashes intensify

Hong Kong police fired water cannon, rubber bullets and round after round of tear gas at petrol-bomb and brick-throwing protesters on Sunday in some of the most widespread violence in more than three months of anti-government unrest.
