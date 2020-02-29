Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse hundreds of black-clad protesters, some armed with petrol bombs, during a rally to mark six months since the authorities stormed a subway station and arrested demonstrators.
