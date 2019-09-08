Hong Kong police fire tear gas as clashes erupt after thousands appeal to Trump

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the upmarket Causeway Bay shopping district on Sunday, after demonstrators had rallied at the U.S. Consulate calling for help in bringing democracy to the Chinese-ruled city.
