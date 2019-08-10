Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters hit and run

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Saturday – sending tourists fleeing weeping in Kowloon – only for demonstrators to regroup and gather elsewhere during another tense, hot and restive weekend.
