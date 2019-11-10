Hong Kong police fire tear gas on 24th weekend of unrest

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up pro-democracy protesters in the western district of Tsuen Wan on Sunday as violence broke out in the New Territories on the 24th straight weekend of unrest.
