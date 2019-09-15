Hong Kong police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas to break up protesters throwing petrol bombs near the Legislative Council building and inside the Central Government Offices on Sunday, the latest in weeks of sometimes violent unrest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thailand says no impact on oil imports following Saudi attacks - September 15, 2019
- Analyst View: Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel - September 15, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at petrol-bomb throwing protesters - September 15, 2019