Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon to halt protest as China National Day nears

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse anti-government protesters who threw rocks, broke windows and blocked a key road near the local headquarters of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
