Hong Kong police in position at airport ahead of planned protest

Hong Kong police searched public transport heading for the airport on Saturday ahead of another “stress test” of road and rail links by anti-government protesters, the latest in 14 weeks of sometimes violent demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city.
