Hong Kong police said on Sunday they arrested more than 20 people after violent clashes with anti-government protesters overnight, as the Chinese-controlled territory braced for more protests and a general strike aimed to bring the city to a halt.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police make fresh arrests, city braces for further protests - August 3, 2019
- State Department welcomes news of ceasefire in northwest Syria - August 3, 2019
- Three Mexicans dead in Texas shooting just north of border - August 3, 2019