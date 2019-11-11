Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester on Monday, media reported, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivia’s Morales denounces ‘illegal’ police warrant for his arrest: tweet - November 10, 2019
- Alibaba Singles’ Day sales hit $12 billion in first hour - November 10, 2019
- Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester, as chaos erupts - November 10, 2019