Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Monday to force back anti-government protesters trying to escape a university where hundreds are holed up with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons amid fears of a bloody crackdown.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police seal off university, raising fears of crackdown - November 18, 2019
- Gunman opens fire at California backyard party, four killed: police - November 18, 2019
- Choking and crying, Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus - November 18, 2019