Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon amid running battles with brick-throwing protesters in driving rain on Sunday after violent clashes a day earlier in which police fired tear gas for the first time in more than a week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Central bankers face political shocks, and hope to avoid the worst - August 25, 2019
- Hong Kong police turn water cannon on protesters, fire tear gas - August 25, 2019
- Hariri says Israeli drones in Beirut attempt to stir Middle East tensions - August 25, 2019