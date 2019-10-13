Hong Kong pro-democracy activists hoist ‘Lady Liberty’ statue above city to rally protests

Hong Kong protesters scaled the city’s Lion Rock peak and hoisted a large statue they called “Lady Liberty” early on Sunday to rally anti-government activists ahead of more planned demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.
