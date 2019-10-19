Hong Kong protest leaders urge turnout for march, despite risk of arrest

Pro-democracy leaders called on Hong Kong’s citizens to join a Sunday anti-government march in spite of the risk of arrest, after police banned the rally which is seen as a test of the protest movement’s strength following months of unrest.
