Thousands of Hong Kong protesters on Sunday sang the Star Spangled Banner and called on U.S. President Donald Trump to “liberate” the Chinese-ruled city, before violence broke out in the latest in a three-month series of clashes and unrest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for help before clashes erupt in evening - September 8, 2019
- Turkish military enters Syria to begin joint U.S. ‘safe zone’ patrol - September 8, 2019
- Syria says joint U.S.-Turkish patrols violate country’s sovereignty - September 8, 2019