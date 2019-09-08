Hong Kong protesters call on Trump to ‘liberate’ the city

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters gathered downtown for a march to the U.S. Consulate on Sunday, calling on President Donald Trump to liberate the Chinese-ruled city, the latest in a series of demonstrations that have gripped the city for months.
