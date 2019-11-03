Hong Kong protesters crowd out malls in clashes with police

Hong Kong anti-government protesters crowded out shopping malls in running clashes with police on Sunday, a day after parts of the Chinese-ruled city became a battleground, with police responding to petrol bombs with tear gas and water cannon.
