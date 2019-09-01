Hong Kong protesters disrupt airport but planes still taking off

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Hong Kong airport on Sunday, disrupting travel to draw global attention to their fight for greater democracy for the Chinese-ruled city which facing its biggest political crisis in decades.
