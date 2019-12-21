Hong Kong riot police swept into several shopping malls on Saturday, chasing off and arresting some anti-government Hong Kong demonstrators who had gathered to press their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters face off with police in mall protests - December 21, 2019
- Russia must press on with Nord Stream 2 gas line to Europe: Russian senator - December 21, 2019
- Wall Street Week Ahead: History suggests rally may slow for U.S. stocks in 2020 - December 21, 2019