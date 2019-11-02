Masked Hong Kong riot police stopped and searched people arriving on Saturday for a march billed as a global “emergency call” for autonomy for a city that was guaranteed its freedoms when it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday – sources - November 2, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters gather for ’emergency’ call for autonomy - November 2, 2019
- Hong Kong braces for ’emergency’ protest call for autonomy - November 2, 2019