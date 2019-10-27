Hong Kong protesters gather in force in banned harbor-front rally

Hong Kong riot police turned out in force on Sunday as thousands of protesters, many wearing now-banned face masks, converged on the Kowloon harbor front to denounce perceived police brutality over months of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.
