Hong Kong protesters join meandering march for democracy

Thousands marched in a meandering tour of downtown Hong Kong on Saturday in the pouring rain, the latest in a series of pro-democracy protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon in latest clashes - August 31, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon to disperse protests - August 31, 2019
- North Korea says Pompeo’s remarks make talks with U.S. more difficult - August 31, 2019