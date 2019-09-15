Thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters marched under a sea of umbrellas on Sunday after hundreds had sung “God Save the Queen” outside the British Consulate demanding that the former colonial power ensures China honors the city’s freedoms.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq denies its territory was used to launch attack on Saudi oil facilities: statement - September 15, 2019
- UK Liberal Democrat leader says her party will not support any Brexit deal - September 15, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters march after call on UK to keep China in check - September 15, 2019