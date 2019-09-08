Hong Kong protesters march to U.S. Consulate, call on Trump to ‘liberate’ city

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters on Sunday chanted the Star Spangled Banner and called on U.S. President Donald Trump to “liberate” the Chinese-ruled city, the latest in a series of demonstrations that have gripped the territory for months.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- PM Johnson will go to EU to seek a deal, not a Brexit delay: finance minister - September 8, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters sing Star Spangled Banner in appeal to Trump for help - September 8, 2019
- UK government not doing enough over Brexit deal, ex-work and pensions minister says - September 8, 2019