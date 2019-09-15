Hong Kong protesters on the march after plea to colonial power UK

Thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters marched under a sea of umbrellas on Sunday after hundreds had sung “God Save the Queen” outside the British Consulate demanding that the former colonial power ensures China honours the city’s freedoms.
