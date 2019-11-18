Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus amid fears of crackdown

Hong Kong police laid siege to a university on Monday, firing rubber bullets and tear gas to pin back anti-government protesters armed with petrol bombs and other weapons and stop them from fleeing amid fears of a bloody crackdown.
