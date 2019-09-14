Hong Kong protesters plan shopping mall sit-ins after hill-top human chains

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plan sit-ins at shopping malls on Saturday after a night in which protesters took to the hills to form lantern-carrying human chains, the latest demonstrations in months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.
