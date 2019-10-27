Hong Kong protesters, police in dusk standoff after tear gas breaks up rally

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters, many wearing banned face masks, who had converged on the Kowloon harbor-front hotel district on Sunday to denounce perceived police brutality over months of unrest.
