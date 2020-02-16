Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centers

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied for a second day in Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against plans to turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centers, reviving anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.
