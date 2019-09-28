Hong Kong protesters were rebuilding Lennon Walls of anti-government graffiti on Saturday as they marked the fifth anniversary of the “Umbrella” democracy movement that gridlocked the territory for weeks.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Afghan voters defy attacks, delays to vote for president - September 28, 2019
- Afghanistan election commission has no contact with some polling centers - September 28, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters rebuild “Lennon Walls” ahead of China National Day - September 28, 2019