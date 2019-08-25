Tens of thousands of Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched in pouring rain on Sunday, regrouping under a sea of umbrellas after sometimes violent clashes a day earlier that prompted police to fire tear gas for the first time in more than a week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan in new ‘Star Wars’ streaming TV series - August 25, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters regroup under sea of umbrellas - August 25, 2019
- Expanded South Korean military drills around disputed island draw Japanese protest - August 25, 2019