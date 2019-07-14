Hong Kong protesters resume chorus of opposition to extradition bill

Thousands rallied in Hong Kong for a second day on Sunday, in an area popular with mainland Chinese shoppers, as deep-seated anger and frustration at the government’s handling of an extradition bill refuses to dissipate.
