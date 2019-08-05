Hong Kong was bracing for major disruptions to business on Monday as a general strike threatens to paralyze parts of the Asian financial center, with more than 100 flights already canceled, amid a broader anti-government campaign.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Mexico considers litigation labeling El Paso massacre as ‘terrorism’ - August 4, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters seek to shut down city with general strike - August 4, 2019
- HSBC announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback - August 4, 2019