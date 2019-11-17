Hong Kong protesters shoot arrows, hurl petrol bombs in campus clash

Protesters shot arrows and lobbed petrol bombs at police on Sunday as fresh violence erupted around a besieged Hong Kong university campus, with activists braced for a possible final police push to clear them after fiery clashes overnight.
