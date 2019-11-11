Hong Kong protesters shot by police as chaos erupts across city: Cable TV

Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters early on Monday, Cable TV reported, as chaos erupted across the city, a day after officers fired tear gas to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls in the financial hub.
