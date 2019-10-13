Hong Kong protesters stage shopping mall rallies taunting riot police

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists staged a cat-and-mouse game with riot police on Sunday, mounting protests in several shopping malls and chanting slogans such as “Free Hong Kong” until police arrived and then dispersing among weekend shoppers.
