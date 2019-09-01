Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw world attention to their fight for democracy for the Chinese-ruled city which is facing its biggest political crisis in decades.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters target airport but planes keep flying - September 1, 2019
- Dorian menaces Bahamas after becoming catastrophic category 5 hurricane - September 1, 2019
- Germany asks for forgiveness as Poland marks 80th anniversary of war - September 1, 2019