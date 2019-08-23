Hong Kong braced for multiple anti-government demonstrations on Friday and a “stress test” of the airport this weekend, as protests in the Chinese-ruled city showed no signs of let-up and diplomatic tension between China and some Western nations rose.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters target airport week after arrivals hall mayhem - August 23, 2019
- India increases restrictions in Kashmir ahead of separatist call for protests - August 23, 2019
- Hong Kong unions urge Cathay Pacific to end ‘white terror’ - August 23, 2019