Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters joined a mass rally in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in heavy rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs - August 18, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters throng streets in heat and heavy rain - August 18, 2019
- UK faces food, fuel and drug shortages, says contested leaked document - August 18, 2019