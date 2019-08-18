Hong Kong protesters throng streets under heavy rain

At least 100,000 anti-government protesters joined a mass rally in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in heavy rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.
