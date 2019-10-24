Hong Kong protesters to rally in support of Catalan activists

Hong Kong protesters plan to rally on Thursday evening to show solidarity with people demonstrating in Spain’s wealthiest region of Catalonia over jail sentences handed out to nine separatist leaders.
